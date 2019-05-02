Today many Democrats want to impeach President Donald Trump. If that were to happen, Vice President Mike Pence would become president.
Pence was chosen for vice president because he has the same agenda as President Trump. He will continue to get the issues passed that President Trump would if he were still in office. The big difference here is that the soft speaking Pence will do it in such a presidential way that the Democrats will have no idea what's happening.
Be careful what you wish for.
John Mauritz, Madison