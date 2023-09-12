I can understand the disappointment that Wisconsin’s Republican legislators must have felt when Judge Janet Protasiewicz was elected to the state Supreme Court in a landslide last April.

But disappointment does not justify their demands that she recuse herself from decisions on redistricting, when the very reason for her landslide victory was her stated belief that Wisconsin’s voting maps are “rigged” and women have a right to control what happens to their bodies.

Threats to impeach her are ridiculous. Wisconsin’s state constitution requires evidence of a crime or corruption. Her statements are neither. I call this desperately trying to hang on to power by any means.

Rick Bechen, Oregon