Impeachment must be taken seriously -- Dave Searles

Republicans are complaining that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is violating the U.S. Constitution by not forwarding the articles of impeachment to the Senate. She's stalling because she believes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and the Republican majority are not taking the articles of impeachment seriously. They aren't.
The Senate is required by the U.S. Constitution to hold an impeachment trial, which they show no sign of doing. A trial is where evidence is introduced and witnesses are questioned. If evidence and witness testimony is not voluntarily provided and given, it is necessary to subpoena the evidence and witnesses. Sen. McConnell doesn’t want to subpoena evidence or witnesses. This is not taking the articles of impeachment seriously and violates the U.S. Constitution.
Speaker Pelosi has a constitutional duty to ensure that the impeachment process is taken seriously, which is exactly what she is doing. If this means Trump is forced to run for reelection as an impeached president, then so be it. Trump has no one to blame except himself and the Republicans. But they, of course, will not take responsibility for this.
Dave Searles, Brodhead