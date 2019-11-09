It's risky to start impeachment proceedings right before the 2020 election cycle. Congress may lose the option of impeaching him if something needed to be done at a later time. Plus, everything is complicated by the House of Representatives running for reelection at the same time as President Donald Trump.
The other obstacle is that the Senate is currently controlled by Republicans. Unless evidence that is really more convincing becomes available, the votes are not there to convict the president and remove him from office.
The Democrats' best shot at removing President Trump from office is the 2020 presidential election. But the Democrats are still stuck on losing in 2016.
Because I am a Republican and support Trump at times, the Democrats better be on top of their game because the Republicans are ready to fight to keep Trump in the presidency and maybe retake and control both houses of Congress.
This is a fight the Republican Party is willing to finish. Even if we lose, the Democrats will pay a high price. They have been warned.
Kilton Holmes, Baraboo