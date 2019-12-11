Impeachment is a kangaroo court -- John H. Pickle Jr.
Impeachment

The Democrats are running a kangaroo court with their impeachment action.

They are bringing the charges, setting the rules, providing the witnesses under the guise of a quasi-legal opinion, and judging the case with little input from the accused. 

This is extremely bad for them and for those of us who are not Democrats. Reverse the situation and see what you think? It is like an armpit smelling contest -- no one wins, especially those who perpetrate this fiasco. If the hearings were not so serious, it could be a comedy show.

This is only bad for our nation. When this is all done, someone will be in serious trouble, and the whole nation will suffer for it.

John H. Pickle Jr., Lodi

