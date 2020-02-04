Impeachment is a judgment call -- John Whitesel
Impeachment is a judgment call -- John Whitesel

Both sides are missing the point.

Impeachment is now, and always was, intended to be a judgment call. No constitutional bar measures what is, or is not, an impeachable offense. It is structured as a court trial, but it is not a trial. It is a judgement call -- no more, no less.

Whatever a president did, or did not, do is immaterial. If a majority of the House agrees to impeach, for whatever reason, the question is then brought to the Senate for concurrence. These are two groups that historically can’t agree on the time of day or the current state of the weather.

If both houses of Congress agree to remove the president from office, he is out. That’s it.

The agreement of the House and Senate to remove a president from office, with judicial oversight, is a high standard to achieve, in and of itself.

John Whitesel, Pardeeville

