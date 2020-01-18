Impeachment hoax is hardly somber -- Bruce Longfield

I turned on the television news to witness the “somber” moment as the almost prayerful Speaker of the House of Representatives announced the formal transfer of impeachment documents to the Senate.
The scene then shifted to a group of Democratic House members walking silently, in formation, much like a funeral procession, toward the Senate chamber. The seriousness of the moment was obvious.
Imagine my shock and surprise to see the next news clip, showing a smiling speaker of the House signing the impeachment document, while handing out signing pens to a group of equally giddy fellow Democrats.
I was confused. In one moment, the speaker stressed the somber nature of the moment. Yet the actual process was more like a group of children getting a goody bag at the end of a birthday party.
The really sad thing about this whole impeachment hoax is that we elected these people, believing they were people of high integrity who only had our best interests at heart. We were wrong. We let them get away with this nonsense. We should do better.
Vote the reality ticket come November. Note: You don't get a pen at the polling station.
Bruce Longfield, Middleton