Prior to President Donald Trump, three presidents faced impeachment in our country's history. The impeachments of Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon started with a vote by the House of Representatives to hold an impeachment inquiry. This has not been done for President Trump.
In earlier impeachments, the president and his lawyer(s) had full access to witnesses, testimony and exhibits. They had the right to cross-examine the witnesses.
Not so for President Trump.
The House Intelligence Committee is holding its hearings in secret, and the Republicans have no opportunity to call witnesses or have the president's attorney cross-examine a witness. In addition, it appears the whistleblower came to the Intelligence Committee weeks before any complaint was filed to be coached and supported by the Democrats. Rep. Adam Shiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, lied about this prior contact with the whistleblower.
This whole process is outrageous and stinks to high heaven. This will backfire on the Democrats. They have been a disgrace to Congress and let down the American people.
Joe Tripalin, McFarland