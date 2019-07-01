The House of Representatives should take note: The worsening humanitarian crisis in progress at our border with Mexico was initiated by President Donald Trump's executive order making it harder for Central American refugees to seek asylum in this country, and should constitute one of multiple articles of impeachment.
The premeditated inhumane treatment of refugees includes the forced separation of thousands of children from families, gross crowding of detention centers, overtly unsanitary living conditions, inadequate medical care, and the locking of human beings in cages. Such actions are clearly violations of human rights as defined by the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
These crimes against humanity surely fulfill the definition of "high crimes and misdemeanors," and contradict the very core values of this nation.
Stephen Austin, Madison