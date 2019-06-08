I wonder what Russian leader Vladimir Putin said to President Donald Trump in their conversation before Trump abruptly announced our nation's withdrawal from Syria.
That left Syria to the Russians, which scared our allies and made the Russians very happy. I doubt if Putin felt the need to threaten Trump, but maybe he told Trump to wait a little while so it wouldn't be so obvious he was following orders from the Kremlin.
Sometimes, President Trump is just hiding behind his apparent stupidity. When he does something crazy -- like start a trade war -- ask yourself: Who benefits?
Driving to Madison from Arkansas last week, I noticed that many of the corn and soy fields are fallow. Who is benefiting? I also noticed very little truck traffic on the interstates. It was nice we had easier driving on the trip, but who else would benefit? Seems like hauling goods on the freeways is a sign of a robust economy. Does low truck traffic signal a recession starting?
Draw your own conclusions. My conclusion is: Impeach this guy before he does more damage.
Dan Thomson, Madison