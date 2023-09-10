Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and his Republican colleagues have suggested they might impeach newly elected Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz if she refuses to recuse herself from cases dealing with redistricting.

Their complaint is that during her campaign, she referred to Wisconsin’s district maps as “rigged.” The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that such speech is protected by the First Amendment. In Republican Party of Minnesota vs. White, Justice Antonin Scalia wrote: “The Minnesota Supreme Court's canon of judicial conduct prohibiting candidates for judicial election from announcing their views on disputed legal and political issues violates the First Amendment.”

Furthermore, if Vos would have Justice Protasiewicz recuse from the redistricting cases because she spoke to this issue, then all the remaining justices would also have to recuse. The Code of Judicial Ethics is the same for sitting justices and for candidates for the court. All of the sitting justices voiced their opinions on the Wisconsin maps when they decided Johnson v. Wisconsin Elections Commission in 2021. Vos’ argument has no merit.

His attempt to keep Justice Protasiewicz from ruling on these cases is an undemocratic attempt to overturn the results of the election where Wisconsin voters chose her by a wide margin.

Sarah O'Brien, Madison, retired judge