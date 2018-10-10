It was no surprise to me when Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate to the U.S. Supreme Court.
And due to President Donald Trump's lack of decency, it was no surprise when Trump mocked the victim of the alleged sexual assault. The president prides himself in his own sexual assaults on women, having bragged about it. As low as public leaders have gone in their quest for power, the moral values of the Republican Party have really taken a plunge since Trump became president.
It also wouldn't surprise me if newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas were soon "bonding" together with lots of beers and some of Thomas' adult films. After all, "birds of a feather flock together."
Sad for our country, very sad.
S. Michael Shivers, Madison