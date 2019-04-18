The latest news about President Donald Trump and senior adviser Stephen Miller's response to immigration is chilling.
People fleeing violence and abuse in Central America are making the long, dangerous trek to our borders in search of safety. They are bringing their precious children. The strength of these travelers has long been an important resource for this country, a resource we should treat with fairness, respect and dignity.
Instead, our president vilifies these immigrants. His policies cruelly separated children from parents. He creates pinch points at legal ports of entry that result in huge backlogs of those seeking asylum -- a legal process for which they can petition. Reports that the president is considering transporting those awaiting adjudication to sanctuary cities can only be cynical political maneuvering that makes a mockery of caring, humane responses to this vulnerable population.
Somehow we as citizens must resist these hateful and counter-productive ideas and responses. Each of these policies piles on more pain and struggle onto already tragic human situations. We cannot allow these knee-jerk, negative responses to be what defines us as a country.
If these approaches are implemented, our country will be the antithesis of all our ideals.
Carol Lobes, McFarland