In his column in Thursday's State Journal, "Border is a crisis whether Biden admits it or not," never-Trumper Jonah Goldberg, a former Fox News contributor who was paid by Rupert Murdoch, suggests that President Joe Biden and the GOP should fix the immigrant crises at the border by restoring some of former President Donald Trump's most controversial immigration policies.

Phil Hands' cartoon from Tuesday suggests that letting in migrants at the border is a commonsense solution to help restaurant owners -- who historically have paid low wages with no benefits.

Since the first immigrants arrived crossing the frozen Bering Strait 10,000 years ago, people have come to this land for myriad reasons. People came because of religious and political persecution, potato famine and industrialists scouring the land for lead deposits and clear-cutting much of northern Wisconsin's forest.

All that is needed is for our elected officials to decide what "exact" amount of new citizens we can reasonably house, feed, clothe, educate and provide health care for without neglecting our current low-income citizens who are struggling. What if all the migrants in Hands' cartoon had a journalism degree from an elite college in their back pockets?

I'm for immigration with commonsense laws that protects all citizens of these United States.

Phillip J. Flinchum, Waunakee

