Nancy Jacobson's June 20 column, "The two parties plot to subvert a third choice," was on target.

Unfortunately "commonsense" solutions to many of our problems are not easy to come by because we can't agree on what "common sense" is. The elephant in the room election after election is mass immigration. In 1962, the U.S. population was 184 million people. Now the population is over 330 million. We've had all this growth while birth rates have fallen to less than replacement levels.

We need a large poll of the country that asks the simple question: Does the United States need a lot more people? If the answer is a resounding "no," maybe we can get a commonsense pair to run for president and vice president. The bipartisan commission chaired by U.S. Rep. Barbara Jordan, D-Texas, came up with a good plan in the 1990s to limit all permanent migration to around 550,000 people a year.

Coupled with a limit set in stone, we should be making birth control information and devices available worldwide. We can't take in all the world's refugees. We should underwrite a standard of living for them comparable to that of any country where they can remain safe (for example, Mexico) and maybe also provide staffing to assure their security.

There are no "good" answers to this problem, but we are still waiting for candidates who will give it a try.

Chuck Litweiler, Madison