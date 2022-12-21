Immigration adds to climate change -- Dave Gorak

A Dec. 4 letter to the editor, "Bird deaths a sign of climate change," ignores a critical factor also responsible for the demise of birds and other wildlife: The loss of natural habitat due to our immigration-fueled population explosion.

“Immigration is an environmental issue,” says Karen Shragg a Bloomington, Minnesota-based environmentalist and naturalist. “We are a top of the food chain species requiring the destruction of wildlands to make room for our housing and agriculture. Unless we take our foot off the growth pedal wildlife is doomed, regardless of climate gas emissions.”

Unsustainable population growth threatens the environment. Earth Day founder Gaylord Nelson’s observed that "It's phony to say 'I'm for the environment but not for limiting immigration.'"

Pew Research says nearly 90% of U.S. population growth is the result of an immigration policy that since 1990 has pushed annual legal immigration past 1 million people -- add to these numbers those entering illegally, including the millions now pouring over our southern border at the invitation of a Biden administration that refuses to enforce our immigration laws.

At today’s growth rate, Census projections say, another 70 million people will give us a 2060 population of 404 million people.

Dave Gorak, La Valle

