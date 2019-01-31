I wonder if the writer of Monday's letter to the editor "Build a green oasis, not a wall" has ever spent time on the border of south Texas.

She would see just what happens in the green oasis where people swim or walk across the Rio Grande River. They litter the banks with their wet clothing as well as the plastic bags they carry their dry clothes in.

My wife and I spent a lot of time bird watching at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge south of Pharr, Texas. There we saw what happens in our green oasis.

Waste also is left at the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona, where trash is scattered along the trails.

Ralph Bailey, Pardeeville