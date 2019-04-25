The State Journal ran a political cartoon last week by Nate Beeler in which two Democratic donkeys accuse the president of being divisive and lawless. Cracks are opening in the ground where the figures have just hammered a sign saying: “Welcome future Democrats! SANCTUARY CITY Federal immigration laws KEEP OUT!”
The implication is that Democrats and those who support immigrants’ rights are divisive, lawless hypocrites trying to manipulate elections by importing supporters who will vote against the interests of “real” Americans.
Back in the day, this canard mostly lived on white supremacist websites. Now it has migrated into "respectable" conservative opinion and the opinion page of my local newspaper. Shame on the State Journal.
For the record, a person lucky enough to be a permanent resident must live in the United States for six years and pay hefty fees to naturalize. People born in the United States must be 18 to become eligible to vote. If Democrats who support immigrants’ rights are trying to "stack" the electorate, they’re playing a long game indeed.
At a time when little kids are dying and suffering torture and abuse in immigration detention facilities, I would hope my local newspaper would find better targets for its outrage.
Peter Haney, Madison