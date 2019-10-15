I support restoring access to driver’s licenses for immigrants and low-income people in Wisconsin.
I am a teacher in a public school and have seen lives ruined when community members, who happen to be undocumented immigrants, were deported because of a traffic violation or had to move out of state in fear of being deported.
Undocumented Wisconsin residents have expanded the state’s workforce, contributed millions of dollars in tax revenue and have created safe, stable communities by purchasing homes and putting down roots as long-time residents. Being a welcoming, pro-immigrant state and restoring access to driver's licenses are essential to addressing the state’s labor shortage and making Wisconsin’s economy thrive.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement has targeted Wisconsin residents who have been stopped for driving without a license. ICE has separated many Wisconsin families. Restoring access to driver's licenses for immigrant residents will reduce discrimination. It will help lift families out of poverty, improve public safety, and keep families together.
Melina Lozano, Madison