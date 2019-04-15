When it comes to immigration, the Trump administration is again trying to fool the vast majority of Americans, just as it did with the new tax law.
A shrinking tax base will kill Social Security and Medicare. Claiming the border is being overrun with criminals and terrorists is a lie. Those who benefit from Social Security and Medicare should be alarmed by this immigration rhetoric because the words are aimed at them, not at the immigrants.
The truth is this administration wants to stop immigration to prevent expansion of the tax base. This administration wants to privatize both of these social programs so its campaign contributors can profit like they did under the new tax law.
New working immigrants will increase the pool of taxpayers who pay to fund these two programs. The pool of retiring seniors needs to be matched by the pool of working taxpayers. This administration doesn't want this to happen, pure and simple.
Irwin Kass, Madison