Immigrants need path to citizenship -- Rabbi Betsy L. B. Forester

As a faith leader in Dane County, I call on U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to work with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to fund paths to citizenship for essential workers who are Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival and Temporary Protected Status recipients.
My faith calls me to care for the immigrant and the stranger, documented and undocumented alike. I lead a congregation committed to justice and the belief that all people deserve a chance to live in safety and pursue the American dream.
Most undocumented people living in Wisconsin positively impact our communities through hard work, cultural diversity and low crime rates. We depend on their work, which sustained us through the worst of the pandemic. They often pay taxes but receive no federal or state benefits.
My own ancestors immigrated to this country, fleeing persecution. They raised families that helped make this country great. We must urge our elected officials to live out the values they profess and return our country to its place of honor among the nations.
Rabbi Betsy L. B. Forester, Madison