Immigrants need government aid too -- Mario Canacasco

As many Americans begin to receive their stimulus checks, we must not forget the ones who the Trump Administration has chosen to ignore -- the vast population of undocumented immigrants in America.

During a time of immense need, a country that has always prided itself on taking care of those who come from afar has come up short. We have an administration that has put patriotic isolationism in front of humanitarian aid.

Now, thousands of immigrants face ultimatums, to pay for the roof above their heads or pay for a full stomach -- a choice that no one in America should make, especially when a government has the power to give aid. But when you can’t change the mind of an administration, you can turn to voters.

Immigrants are no different than American citizens. They go to work, and every two weeks taxes are taken from their paychecks. The immigrant community contributes billions of dollars to the American economy every year.

So why has the immigrant community been left out to fend for themselves? I hope the voters ask that same question in November and make it count.

Mario Canacasco, Madison