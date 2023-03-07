Five million undocumented immigrants have entered our country since President Joe Biden was sworn in. We are a welfare state and deeply in debt, yet I am not aware of any legislation that will allow these refugees to work.

The president and Congress need to get to work on a path to work for these millions of people. We are running huge deficits, and we have millions of unfilled jobs in our country. We hear of shortages of teachers, nurses, hospitality workers, tool and die makers, construction workers -- the list is endless. Licenses to teach if you were a teacher in your country of origin for example could be fast tracked. Same for nursing, cosmetology, real estate sales and any other job that requires a certificate of some type could be fast tracked. People without a skill could get jobs as house cleaners, baristas, cooks -- the list goes on.