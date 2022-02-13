Immigrants make us a better nation -- Peter Gray

I appreciated Khushnood Nabizada’s essay on last Sunday's Forum cover, “We’re alive but not yet living." It was about his family's resettlement in the United States from Afghanistan. I wish all success to him, his family and other refugees and immigrants coming here.

Opposition to immigration has always confused me. As a grandson of immigrants who faced barriers to acceptance, I can’t help but take it personally.

Nabizada’s account is a valuable reminder that immigrants have always made America better and stronger. Immigrants from everywhere share common values. They want to gain acceptance and secure their future in their new home by learning the rules, working hard and pursuing education.

Immigrants -- and the energy, ideas, culture and values they bring -- are exactly who and what this country needs more of.

Peter Gray, Madison