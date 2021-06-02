Immigrants helped make America great -- Nancy Sanborn

The May 25 letter to the editor “Illegal immigration should worry all” is correct that we should be concerned about the large number of illegal immigrants in our custody. We should be concerned about providing humane treatment for them and implementing immigration reform that would allocate resources to streamline the hearing process and create a clear, timely path to citizenship.

But the letter perpetuates several false negative stereotypes. It asserts that “a certain percentage of these immigrants don't want to be productive members of our society,” and that “U.S. taxpayers will be stuck with the enormous cost,” and “Some criminals have entered the country, exacerbating the situation.”

None of these assertions is supported by reality. The majority of would-be immigrants want only to make a better life for themselves and their families. They are eager to work, often willing to take difficult, unpopular jobs. They make a valuable contribution to our economy. Undocumented workers pay taxes but can’t benefit from federal programs such as Social Security and Medicaid. Very few are criminals -- the crime rate among immigrants is lower than in the rest of the population.