Republicans are crowing about the economy, and claiming victory for the current economic boom and record low unemployment numbers. The truth is that the current boom is in part an illusion.
Every day 10,000 baby boomers retire and start collecting Social Security. This opens up as many as 300,000 vacant jobs a month, plus it pumps billions of Social Security and Medicare dollars into the economy, much of it deficit spending.
The Generation X and millennial populations can't possibly fill all the jobs being vacated by the boomers, yet Republicans want to eliminate most immigration.
The current financial high is not sustainable. At some point in the near future will be another big recession, or near depression.
When it happens, I wonder how the Republicans will spin it?
Kevin Kuzdas, Middleton