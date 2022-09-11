 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Immigrants can ease labor crisis -- Tom Heine

We have 11 million job openings in the United States and record high employment with a serious problem of illegal immigration.

If both political parties changed their approach to immigration, we could begin to treat all of the folks who wish to enter the United States as future employees and not criminals -- problem solved. It saddens me that both parties haven't solved this problem while jobs go unfilled, humans are labeled as "illegals" and our economy suffers.

Our ancestors came here and were allowed into this country because we needed labor then as we do now. Open up your minds, politicians, and come up with commonsense solutions to our immigration problem. 

Tom Heine, Monroe

