Imagine a world without Trump -- Paul Matyas
Imagine a world without Trump -- Paul Matyas

For a moment, let’s imagine Donald Trump is removed from office. That's the potential result of the impeachment now underway in the United States Congress.

Here are a handful of new, ensuing realities:

  • Trump’s thousands of lies uttered since his inauguration will stop.
  • Facts and the truth will matter again.
  • Professional journalists will no longer be the “enemy of the people.”
  • The FBI will no longer be called “scum.”
  • Congressional Republicans will stop always siding with the dictator-in-chief. They may vote their conscience that goes beyond a blind lust for power and political aspirations.
  • Unrelenting and poisonous hate, espoused by this president, will end.
  • Love will emerge.

Paul Matyas, Madison

