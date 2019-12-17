Imagine a world without Trump -- Paul Matyas

For a moment, let’s imagine Donald Trump is removed from office. That's the potential result of the impeachment now underway in the United States Congress.
Here are a handful of new, ensuing realities:
- Trump’s thousands of lies uttered since his inauguration will stop.
- Facts and the truth will matter again.
- Professional journalists will no longer be the “enemy of the people.”
- The FBI will no longer be called “scum.”
- Congressional Republicans will stop always siding with the dictator-in-chief. They may vote their conscience that goes beyond a blind lust for power and political aspirations.
- Unrelenting and poisonous hate, espoused by this president, will end.
- Love will emerge.
Paul Matyas, Madison