Imagine a true pedestrian mall -- Bill Kennelly

Because of the current discussion about the future of State Street in Madison, I decided to take a bike ride down the street to have a look. What I saw, starting at the storefronts, was about six feet of usable sidewalk, then six feet of bike racks, signs, benches and bus stops, then the curb, and finally a street with paint stripes, stains and cracks in the concrete. Buses and delivery vehicles moved up and down the street, and delivery vehicles were parked on the curb.

Then I imagined something different. I pictured a true pedestrian mall that was all at the same level, from storefront to storefront, across a stone plaza with trees, gardens, benches and even some fountains. I think that would make State Street a destination instead of a street we point out to visitors as we cross over on our way to the Monona Terrace rooftop, the state Capitol or the UW-Madison campus.

I hope the opportunity for a pedestrian mall from the state Capitol to Library Mall will not be rejected because of reluctance to route rapid transit buses off of State Street. Madison has a once-in-a-50-year opportunity to create something truly remarkable on State Street, and I hope that creative planners and transportation officials can make it happen.