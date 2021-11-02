Imagine a better state legislature -- Barbara Voyce

Remember the John Lennon song “Imagine,” about a world with peace and kindness? Imagine Wisconsin legislators working with each other for the benefit of all of us.
We don’t have a Legislature like that. Instead, we have sleazy politicians who investigate over and over an election that has been proven fair and honest. A reasonable legislator would say, “There’s no evidence to the contrary. The election was fair.”
But, nope, our Republican legislators are basically saying, “Our investigation didn’t say what we wanted it to say. Let’s use taxpayer money and try again.”
The whole time they are wasting our money, which could be used for child care, education better broadband for all of us. Why isn’t Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, chair of the powerful Joint Finance Committee, interested in funding our needs instead of wasting money trying to find nonexistent fraud in previous elections? Why doesn’t he push for improved funding to counties so counties could pay for the unfunded mandates he helped create? Why no fair maps so we all would be represented honestly and evenly?
If our current Legislature won’t support good, hardworking Wisconsinites, then it’s time to imagine one that does -- and use our voting power to create one.
Barbara Voyce, Lone Rock