Imagination can fix overpopulation -- Craig Schultz

Some claim the world has an overpopulation problem, but it is more of a "underthinking" problem.

Consider that about 1.6 million people are living in 22.8 square miles of Manhattan in New York. That's a population density of around 70,000 people per square mile.

If you took the entire population of the Earth (about 7.7 billion) and "packed" it into the state of Texas (268,596 square miles), the population density would be a less than half that of Manhattan, around 29,000 people per square mile.

Texas could house the entire population of the world within its borders, with the entire rest of the world for growing food and other needed commodities.

This is not to suggest that the entire population of the world be moved to Texas. More so, the point is that if we have food shortages, it's not because the Earth can't provide enough. It's the governments, through direct action or inaction, that create the shortages.

Craig Schultz, Madison