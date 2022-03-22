 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I'm endorsing Bill Brosius for Dane County Board, not the incumbent, in the 28th District -- Sup. Dave Ripp, Waunakee

Recently, the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board published its endorsements for Dane County Board. In the endorsement for the 28th District, the editorial board included my name in a way that could look like I've endorsed the incumbent.

This is far from true.

At the beginning of the term, I tried to mentor as I do a lot of new supervisors. For rural districts, it is important to me that the supervisor votes to support rural residents.

That didn't happen in the 28th District. Therefore, I do not support the incumbent in the 28th District and have endorsed her opponent, Bill Brosius.

Sup. Dave Ripp, Waunakee

