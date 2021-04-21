Illegal pot shows hypocrisy of GOP -- Douglas Laube

Yet again, the GOP revealed its hypocrisy in the April 16 State Journal story “ GOP says no legal pot .” Senate Majority Leader LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, stated that without federal blessing, Wisconsin should not legalize marijuana for either medical or recreational use.

What happened to the Republican Party of states’ rights fame? Since when does the GOP want federal involvement? Certainly not when Medicaid expansion could mean millions of dollars for improving maternal and newborn health care. And not when federal gun control legislation could begin to diminish the epidemic of gun violence. In those instances, of course, they don't want federal interference.