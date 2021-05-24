Illegal immigration should worry all -- Wayne Alden

All U.S. citizens, whether their political affiliation is independent, Democratic or Republican, should be very concerned that over 170,000 illegal immigrants were taken into U.S. custody in March alone.
To house, clothe, feed and medically care for this many illegal immigrants is a huge undertaking. A certain percentage of these immigrants don't want to be productive members of our society, but want freedom from their previous country's living conditions.
We truly are a nation of immigrants, but it is logical and reasonable to have our immigration laws obeyed and enforced. U.S. taxpayers will be stuck with the enormous cost, and this is clearly wrong. Our national security is at stake if we let this policy continue. Some criminals have entered our country, exasperating the situation.
The Biden administration is doing what is right in its own eyes instead of obeying and respecting our immigration laws.
Wayne Alden, McFarland