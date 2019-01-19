I agree with Mike McCabe's column last Sunday that President Donald Trump’s wall is a poor use of tax dollars. After that, McCabe's reasoning diverges drastically from mine.

He seems to advocate that we should not be trying to stop illegal immigration. It’s hard to tell because he fails to distinguish between legal and illegal immigration.

Mike McCabe: Why we don’t need Trump's wall Like nearly all Americans, I am the offspring of immigrants. The peasant farmers whose family name I inherited came from Ireland. They left a …

We can’t rationally deal with this issue unless we make that distinction. It should be obvious that immigration has several distinct but related issues. Trump’s simplistic obsession with a 30-foot wall is not helpful to say the least.

I favor reforming the processes of legal immigration in ways that might actually increase immigration. We should accept more refugees from places such as Syria, Somalia and Guatemala. But illegal immigration must be stopped -- completely -- if for no other reason than to maintain the rule of law and keep faith with all the Americans, native and immigrant, who try to obey the laws of our country.

Because many illegal immigrants have come in on legitimate temporary visas and just stayed, it should be obvious that a wall will not adequately address the problem. We need to crack down on employers who hire illegal immigrants.

We might deal with the complexity of immigration issues in many ways. But illegal immigration has to stop.

Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn