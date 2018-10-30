The United States allows over 1 million new legal immigrants to come into our nation each year. Others sneak into the United States illegally.
The illegal immigrants are encouraged by the idea of work, handouts and a better place to live. Many have little education and few skills. They put downward pressure on wages for both union and non-union jobs.
The legal immigrants come and can be absorbed by our society, and most become productive citizens. But illegal immigrants hurt our society. They often cannot speak English, and that makes it harder for them to escape the extreme poverty from which they came, so they push our economy down.
Sanctuary cities are a tragic attraction and will, if allowed to continue, destroy our nation. Those who support sanctuary cities and illegal immigrants will damage our society. It is like a boat that is capable of holding 20 people, and you put 100 people in it -- it is going to sink them all. We are heading there fast.
John H. Pickle Jr., Lodi