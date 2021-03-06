Ignoring equity is Epic mistake -- Scott Snyder

I was very disappointed to read in last Sunday's State Journal that Epic Systems Corp., Dane County’s largest private sector employer, and CEO Judy Faulkner don't promote an atmosphere of diversity and inclusion efforts in company policies.

Epic Systems needs a chief diversity officer to promote an atmosphere of inclusion for all staff if it wishes to grow and continue to succeed in our complex corporate America with diverse workforces. Putting profits before diversity, equity and inclusion has no place in America. Company success is created by having a welcoming workplace, and this should be a wakeup call for Epic Systems.