Do you think the transition away from fossil fuels and polluting infrastructure will be expensive? Try the alternative -- business as usual.

In this case, that means our ever-expanding consumption of land, natural resources and disposable objects. It means our unmitigated burning of fossil fuels and sky-high carbon emissions. It means the consequences on the natural world, including rampant wildfires, revved-up hurricanes and deadly heat.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency requested $4 billion to help shore up efforts in Hawaii (following wildfires) and Florida (following Hurricane Idalia). This is on top of a $12 billion ask last month, on top of a $40 billion request for funding while federal budget wrangling is ongoing in our legislative system.

Climate disasters are only forecast to become more frequent and expensive. Business as usual starts to sound like a raw deal, doesn't it?

With that in mind, I'd encourage you to ask yourself, when these topics come up in your life: Do I support the pricey new large-scale wind and solar projects? Do I support the optimization of our city, with roadwork that is expensive but encourages walking and biking and mass transit? Is the cost of a plant-based diet feasible? Is any of that green stuff really worth it?

I'd bet a few billion dollars that it is.

Nathan Dombeck, Janesville