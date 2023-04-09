The biggest culprit behind our current political situation is the digitalization of politics itself. Social media and the internet are what have allowed the Republican Party to grow extreme and the left to become cynical and despondent.

We hold fast to our political circles in ways conscious and unconscious: Facebook groups and Twitter news. Social media algorithms work to ruthless perfection, forming our digital purview into a confirmation of our imperfections and, too often, our worst impulses.

Take this as a call for an embrace of the world around us, an acceptance of what is. Living away from screens does not abrogate civic duty or desires for change.

But rather than fighting with "the other side" on social media, petition your local government, organize voting drives or go to a school board meeting.

You'll be amazed at the initial withdrawal effects, but the brighter morning and fresher air is well worth the struggle.

We have a beautiful country, a glittering mosaic of human ingenuity. Any progress we have made in this country came from the concrete world of activism and civic engagement, not the abstract world of Twitter. We are Wisconsinites. Let's move forward.

Connor Smith, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection