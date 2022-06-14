If you doubt vote become an official -- Donald P. Sanford

With respect to the May 30 letter to the editor “ Come together to secure elections ,” the writer has some great ideas that should be adopted. But wait -- I just visited the Wisconsin Elections Commission website, and that’s what the commission does now.

Check the news: Instances of fraud are negligible. Results are timely and accurate (provided you can accept the results). The results are audited, sometimes multiple times and usually with the same results. A ballot deposited in an “unmonitored” drop box is not cast until Election Day, when it is matched with the voter’s name on the poll book. Vote counts are witnessed -- you can be there to watch when the polls close. Computers and systems that perform the count are more secure and tamper-resistant than you might imagine.