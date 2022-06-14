 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

If you doubt vote become an official -- Donald P. Sanford

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

With respect to the May 30 letter to the editor “Come together to secure elections,” the writer has some great ideas that should be adopted. But wait -- I just visited the Wisconsin Elections Commission website, and that’s what the commission does now.

Check the news: Instances of fraud are negligible. Results are timely and accurate (provided you can accept the results). The results are audited, sometimes multiple times and usually with the same results. A ballot deposited in an “unmonitored” drop box is not cast until Election Day, when it is matched with the voter’s name on the poll book. Vote counts are witnessed -- you can be there to watch when the polls close. Computers and systems that perform the count are more secure and tamper-resistant than you might imagine.

I urge anyone who questions the process to sign up to be an election official like me. Spend a day working at the polls. You’ll earn a living wage, meet your neighbors and understand just how secure our elections really are.

People are also reading…

Donald P. Sanford, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics