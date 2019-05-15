Recent letters to the editor have complained of Republican chutzpah for defying the results of the election making Democrat Tony Evers our governor. But these complaints are misguided.
In our system of government, the will of the people must be expressed in its choice of legislators and judges, as well as the governor. That means voting more than once every four years, and making our preferences known at every opportunity. If we don’t, we are very likely to end up in our current situation, with a governor whose policies we voted for unable to implement those policies because we haven’t voted out the opposition in the Legislature and the courts.
Just this spring we elected Brian Hagedorn and guaranteed a right-wing state Supreme Court because not enough people voted. Yes, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and their ilk are the self-righteous servants of ideas most Wisconsin citizens reject, and they are indeed obstructing the Evers administration. But they are exercising the power we have given them.
If you don’t like it, vote them out. (And support an end to gerrymandering.)
Thomas Schaub, Verona