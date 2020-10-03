If you can't support Dems, stay home -- Jerry J. Murphy

President Donald Trump will take down the party formerly known as the Republicans. It is now known as the "Party of Trump."
Republicans running for office down ballot from President Trump should be very concerned. It's very hard to cast your vote for any Republican candidate while holding your nose with two hands because of the stench at the top of the ticket.
Once again last Tuesday, President Trump demonstrated he is unfit to hold the office of president of the United States. Third-grade bullying, interrupting his opponent as well as the moderator and being unwilling or unable to disavow white supremacist groups in our country are all the ample proof we need of his being unfit to serve as president.
To my honest, caring Republican friends: Ask yourself if you are proud of the top of your ticket. If you can't bring yourself to vote for a Democrat, at least be able to say proudly that you did not vote for four more years of chaos, lies, ego and gross mismanagement of the biggest public health crisis in over 100 years. Show that you don't agree with President Trump and his enablers by staying home.
Jerry J. Murphy, Monona
