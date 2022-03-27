If there was fraud please prove it -- Robert Barger

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and company have taken a page from the Joe McCarthy playbook and are maintaining they have “proof” of election irregularities yet continue to refuse to share any (and I mean any) evidence.

Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s “investigation” has been going on for months and while it’s obviously being ineptly managed, there should be something to show the public -- yet all attempts to push for disclosure are met with obfuscation.

My biggest fear in all of this is that Vos fails to appreciate just how unhinged a good portion of our population is and comments like this just fuel their rage while having zero basis in truth. Continuing this kind of rhetoric is setting the stage for future elections to be met with civil unrest the likes this country hasn’t seen in decades.

If you have proof of election fraud -- share it. If not, you have an obligation to reinforce faith in our election system, not senselessly undermine it.

Robert Barger, Columbus