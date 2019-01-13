A Chicago Tribune editorial republished in the State Journal on Thursday asks the self-serving question, "Will politics ruin a great US economy?" The reality is "politics" can only screw it up if it is Democratic Party politics.
The economy is doing what it is doing because of all the campaign promises President Donald Trump has carried through on and which Democrats have had little to say, other than they don't like anything.
Now that they have more of a say, look what happens. They balk at funding for a border wall, something they had previously agreed with. It's a political stunt to play virtual football over less than half of the money the U.S. government spends every single day.
It's penny wise, and politically foolish.
Just build the wall and stop the tantrums.
Craig Schultz, Madison