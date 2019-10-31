Why can't National Guard and Reserve members who have completed their military obligation with an honorable discharge be identified as veterans on their driver's license like any other veteran.
A bill was introduced in the Assembly this year to solve this problem, but it has been buried and more or less forgotten. It's about time these Guard and Reserve service members get some recognition. Can something be done about this problem?
This would be a way Wisconsin could thank us for our service. I served 30 years in the Wisconsin Air National and can't get this recognition, either. But it's a moot point because I have a federal ID card like any retired military person.
I'm trying do this for all the people who served -- but didn't serve the 20 years necessary to get this federal ID card.
Master Sgt. David Blum, Monroe