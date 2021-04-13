Identity politics tear us apart -- Tim Lauri

I am very afraid for the future of our great country. The ruling elites of the country are besmirching and debasing the great values that have united us and made America into the greatest, most prosperous, least-racist country the world has ever known.
Those great liberty-based moral values are now seriously endangered by a hate-filled left-wing narrative. Sure, we have warts in our past. Every culture and nation has them. But over time we have become better.
The continuing and relentless endorsement of identity politics and race-baiting idiocies by the left-wing dominated media and progressive ideologues is encouraging hatred and enmity among and between us. Every tragedy, setback and evil deed is now interpreted as racial aggression, racial grievance, racial victimization or racial discrimination.
Race-based identity politics, woke ideology and cancel culture are destroying the common values of tolerance and acceptance and a merit-based success that once so unified us.
All of the good people among us -- which, as former NBA player Charles Barkley has told us, is most all of us -- must put a full stop to this insanity. If we don't, I'm afraid that an evil dystopian collectivist totalitarianism will soon be on us.