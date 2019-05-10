Madison could do several things to improve bus service.
The first thing would be to give the control over to Dane County. This would allow service to areas outside of Madison without the negotiations required by the current system. The transfer points should also be enclosed and equipped with restrooms, because wait times can be more than just a few minutes.
I would also suggest at new shuttle route. Originating from the South Transfer Point at South Park Street and Badger Road, it would go west on Badger Road to Fish Hatchery Road. The shuttle should continue north to Park Street, then west to West Washington Avenue and around the Square, down State Street and then on to Langdon Street to the Memorial Union. From there, it could take Park Street all the way back to South Transfer Point.
This route would include several destinations in the central city area and could also be a good location for a city bus depot.
Allan R. Schroeder, Oregon