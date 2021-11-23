Ideals should take priority over race -- Wayne Shockley

A lot of confusion seems to surround critical race theory.
Theoretically, it's just an academic theory that views American history and culture with an emphasis on racial injustice. Supporters claim that it isn't actually being taught in the public schools.
On the other hand, some conservative observers have pointed to several instances of what they claim is advocacy of the ideas of critical race theories in classrooms and in teacher training.
However that argument plays out, one idea should be soundly rejected -- and not just in education, but in American life in general. That is the implication that those of us with European ancestry should identify ourselves primarily as white people. That comes from expressions such as "white privilege," "implicit bias" and even "white supremacy."
A modicum of truth is in all those expressions, but that truth has been perverted.
Our identification as Americans should take enormous priority over our racial or ethnic identity. Being American means adherence to certain ideals, such as "all men are created equal." They require us to reject the priority of racial identity. We have often fallen short of those ideals, but that is not an excuse to abandon them.
Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn