At the press conference at Centro Hispano on Monday, the description by a Milwaukee teenager of her family’s encounter with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers this past week sounded eerily like stories I remember hearing about my family’s escape from Germany and the Gestapo.
While this girl’s uncle was arrested by the officers, her aunt and cousins hid in the attic. My family was more fortunate. In 1935, when offered "help" by the Gestapo, my Jewish ancestors never returned to their house again and fled to the United States by way of Switzerland and the Netherlands. Today, they might not be so lucky.
As part of the Immigration Assistance Collaborative, Jewish Social Services is proud to stand with our community to demonstrate we need to stand together to protect our neighbors. The Immigration Assistance Collaborative brings together several Dane County agencies that provide immigration legal assistance and human services assistance to immigrants and refugees.
If you would like to support these efforts, you can donate at www.madisongives.org/immigrantassistance.
Dawn Berney, executive director, Jewish Social Services of Madison