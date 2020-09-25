I really miss my local library -- Julie Shinnick

I know many people are anxiously waiting for schools, restaurants and other businesses to reopen. I would like to add libraries to that list.
I have been fortunate to be part of a longstanding book group. One of the founding principles was to use our public library as a primary source of our reading selections. I have been exposed to so many different authors in addition to saving a lot of money and bookshelf space at home.
I miss so many things about stopping by my local branch. I could browse the "Too Good To Miss" shelves and find a new treasure, ask the reference librarian for help with a personal research project, greet a neighbor, check out various community announcement postings, and peak in on a children's program.
I know the leaders of Madison Public Library are doing everything in their collective power to keep staff and patrons healthy during these challenging times, even as they slowly and safely expand their services to the community.
I look forward to the day when I can walk through those doors again. In the meantime, I will continue to use the online LINKCat services that offers 800,000 shared holdings in the seven-county South Central Library System.
Julie Shinnick Madison
